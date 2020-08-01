New York Mets
Mets Recall Franklyn Kilome, Drew Smith
by: Emmanuel Pepis — Mets Merized Online 2m
As the New York Mets’ pitching staff continues to fluctuate due largely to injuries, two moves were necessitated on Sunday.Franklyn Kilome and Drew Smith have rejoined the Mets, replacing St
RT @TheFaithLogan: Some memories from last year's @MTV @vmas. I'll be making new memories tonight at the #MTVVMAs. Tune in 8:00 PM EST on @ComedyCentral @VH1 @BET @BETherTV @countrymusictv @nickatnitetv @LogoTV @ViacomCBS @TheCW @MTV2 @paramountnet @tvland #VMA #VMAs #VideoMusicAwards #MTVAwards https://t.co/9EkhmB0lB5
Let's play ✌️. #LGM 📍: Bronx, NY 🕖: 1:05 p.m. 💪: @RickPorcello 📺: @SNYtv, TBS (out of market only) 📻: @wcbs880
It's the end of the world as we know it.Christian fundraising site has raised over $220,000 for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse https://t.co/chy3jQ5xai
RT @AnthonyDiComo: (By the way, "tightness" and "discomfort" are symptoms, not actual injuries, but those are the descriptions provided by the team. Steven Matz will visit a doctor tomorrow.)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets just lost not one, but two key pitchers to the injured list. Matz: left shoulder discomfort Betances: right lat tightness https://t.co/5g1DR8FeJBBeat Writer / Columnist
