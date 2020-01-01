Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets place Matz, Betances on IL

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 5m

The New York Mets placed left-hander Steven Matz and right-hander Dellin Betances on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday.Matz is dealing with shoulder discomfort and Betances has tightness in his right lat.The 29-year-old Matz has...

