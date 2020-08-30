Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets: Robinson Cano may not like it but he’ll need to learn to love the DH role

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

Robinson Cano is not comfortable with the DH role with the New York Mets but he'll need to learn to love it. Lost in what was an exciting end to the week w...

Tweets