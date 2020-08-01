New York Mets
Mets Lineup Game 2 Mets Vs. Yankees
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Game 2 lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/FEmQMzF39m — New York Mets (@Mets) August 30, 2020 Today’s (Game 2) @Yankees Lineup: LeMahieu DH...
New Post: Mets Might Have Interest in Red Sox Catcher Christian Vázquez https://t.co/VC737IyMuA #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Tatis to the Mets for Cano & DiazHearing that the Padres have made another deal, no details at the moment.Super Fan
Nice of the #Mets to show up with an inspired effort in the nightcap after their choke job earlier today.Blogger / Podcaster
One thing I find interesting is what seems like the overwhelming consensus on Twitter that Mets fans don’t want to see a trade. As stated in the story, one would have to come together in the final day because there have been no serious talks about anyone yet.The Mets have been quiet ahead of the trade deadline (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/H1VyT3x8Cj https://t.co/9COP3nLSaJBeat Writer / Columnist
What does it tell you that I’m scared about what Brod(y)ie will give upThe Mets might have interest in trading for Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez per @Ken_Rosenthal Red Sox have been doing their homework on Mets minor leaguers.Blogger / Podcaster
Zero energy in the Mets after their epic vomit session in Game 1.Beat Writer / Columnist
