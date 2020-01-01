Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yankees erase late five-run deficit, Gio Urshela walks off Mets in extras

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

The New York Yankees came from behind in dramatic fashion to defeat the New York Mets, 8-7 in extra innings. The Yankees scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras. Gio Urshela picked up the walk-off RBI.

