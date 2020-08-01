Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55145101_thumbnail

WATCH: Yankees’ Gary Sanchez shuts up haters with pinch-hit grand slam - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Gary Sanchez was hitting .123 for the season before keying Yankees' Game 2 doubleheader win over the Mets on Sunday with a pinch-hit grand slam that broke a 1-1 eighth-inning tie in what would become a 5-3 eight-inning win.

Tweets