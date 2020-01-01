Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55145140_thumbnail

Lugo fans 7, but Mets fall to Yanks in Game 2

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

Each side of the years-long debate regarding Seth Lugo’s role was on display during a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Despite not yet being fully stretched out as a starter, Lugo proved in a 5-1 Game 2 loss to the Yankees that he...

Tweets