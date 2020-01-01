Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55145459_thumbnail

Gary Sánchez launches game-winning, pinch-hit grand slam as Yankees top Mets, 5-2

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

In the Subway Series, Gary Sánchez blasted a game-winning, pinch-hit grand slam for the New York Yankees in extras to power them past the New Yorks Mets, 5-2.

Tweets