Garcia, 21, strong in debut as Yanks sweep DH

ESPN News Services

Deivi Garcia, the youngest pitcher to start in the majors this season, made a strong impression in his big league debut, taking a shutout into the sixth as the Yankees beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.

