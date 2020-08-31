Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55147906_thumbnail

Mets’ Seth Lugo takes step forward as transition to starter continues

by: Mike Puma New York Post 6m

Seth Lugo took another baby step Sunday in his pitching transformation. In his second appearance since joining the starting rotation last week, Lugo lasted 3 ²/₃ innings and allowed one earned in

Tweets