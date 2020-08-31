Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

Reflecting On A Unique Subway Series Between The New York Mets And New York Yankees

by: Larry Fleisher Forbes 3m

Since Dave Mlicki ushered in the “Subway Series” with a completely unexpected complete-game shutout at Yankee Stadium way back on June 16, 1997, the Yankees and Mets have experienced their share of notable moments, including an occasional...

