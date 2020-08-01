Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Should Not Be Aggressive At Trade Deadline

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 42s

The 2020 MLB Trade Deadline is set for Monday at 4 p.m. EDT, meaning the New York Mets have a few more hours to decide how they want to address the 2020 season and beyond.The Mets have made so

    Andy Martino @martinonyc 2m
    Happy deadline day. The Mets have a few needs but are not being aggressive. We will see if anything develops before 4.
    The Mets have been quiet ahead of the trade deadline (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/H1VyT3x8Cj https://t.co/9COP3nLSaJ
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 16m
    This week on #FromComplexToQueens, the team discusses the life and times of Bud Fowler, the first known African American to play in organized professional baseball. His story is even more relevant today. #lovethemets #lovethemets #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/hMukE1NCC9
    John From Albany @AlbanyFrom 18m
    Not like they would give a lefty relief pitcher like Blake Taylor or promising outfielder Kenedy Corona for a defensive player that is in his walk year. @ernestdove @JohnMackinAde
    Austin Hedges is a legit defensive catcher, but he’s also a career .200 hitter. He has 2 more years of arbitration left and is likely due north of $3M next year Giving up any real assets for meh backups is a #bad decision. If they basically want to give Hedges away, OK. #Mets https://t.co/2ITbHTs1B4
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 22m
    Austin Hedges is a legit defensive catcher, but he’s also a career .200 hitter. He has 2 more years of arbitration left and is likely due north of $3M next year Giving up any real assets for meh backups is a #bad decision. If they basically want to give Hedges away, OK. #Mets
    Jon Heyman
    After acquiring 2 catchers yesterday (as well as 2 more guys named Austin), longtime Padres catcher Austin Hedges has to be available. Speculation: Would fit the Mets.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 25m
    been saying this. best framer in baseball. would do low-ball pitchers like Porcello and Wacha very well..
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 27m
    I would second this. The #Mets have had interest in him previously, have loved his defensive acumen.
