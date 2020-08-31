New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for August 31, 2020
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Happy deadline day. The Mets have a few needs but are not being aggressive. We will see if anything develops before 4.The Mets have been quiet ahead of the trade deadline (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/H1VyT3x8Cj https://t.co/9COP3nLSaJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This week on #FromComplexToQueens, the team discusses the life and times of Bud Fowler, the first known African American to play in organized professional baseball. His story is even more relevant today. #lovethemets #lovethemets #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/hMukE1NCC9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not like they would give a lefty relief pitcher like Blake Taylor or promising outfielder Kenedy Corona for a defensive player that is in his walk year. @ernestdove @JohnMackinAdeAustin Hedges is a legit defensive catcher, but he’s also a career .200 hitter. He has 2 more years of arbitration left and is likely due north of $3M next year Giving up any real assets for meh backups is a #bad decision. If they basically want to give Hedges away, OK. #Mets https://t.co/2ITbHTs1B4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Austin Hedges is a legit defensive catcher, but he’s also a career .200 hitter. He has 2 more years of arbitration left and is likely due north of $3M next year Giving up any real assets for meh backups is a #bad decision. If they basically want to give Hedges away, OK. #MetsAfter acquiring 2 catchers yesterday (as well as 2 more guys named Austin), longtime Padres catcher Austin Hedges has to be available. Speculation: Would fit the Mets.Minors
-
been saying this. best framer in baseball. would do low-ball pitchers like Porcello and Wacha very well..After acquiring 2 catchers yesterday (as well as 2 more guys named Austin), longtime Padres catcher Austin Hedges has to be available. Speculation: Would fit the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would second this. The #Mets have had interest in him previously, have loved his defensive acumen.After acquiring 2 catchers yesterday (as well as 2 more guys named Austin), longtime Padres catcher Austin Hedges has to be available. Speculation: Would fit the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets