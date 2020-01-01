New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
From Complex To Queens: The Ballad of Bud Fowler
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
This week, the team discusses New York native Bud Fowler, the earliest known African American player to play professional baseball.
Tweets
-
Wow!Sources tell ESPN: The Padres get Mike ClevingerBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Select Hunter Strickland; Juan Lagares Elects Free Agency https://t.co/6IPqjCuCvhBlogger / Podcaster
-
TBD’s arm is about to fall offMets are not set on a rotation for the next two days in Baltimore. Both still declared TBD by Rojas. Factoring in how players are feeling after five games in the last three days, as well as how some feel after recent IL stints.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hello there. Trade deadline talk: @MandMWFAN at 11:20 Mets pregame on SNY at 12:30 Wrapping it all up on BNNY at 6.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I can’t think of another option aside from Kilome. Peterson and Wacha have been dealing with shoulder issues - how could they responsibly throw them on short rest?@michaelgbaron Seems that short rest Wacha/Peterson and Kilome are only options on roster for tomorrow GS, or we see a brand new face (9 IP bullpen game doesn’t seem possible)Blogger / Podcaster
-
deBest in deLeague gets the ⚾️ today in the Big 🍎! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets