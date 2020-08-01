Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB News: Padres Acquiring Mike Clevinger

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Robert Murray on Twitter, the Padres are acquiring right-handed starter Mike Clevinger from the Indians.Clevinger, 29, has a 3.18 ERA through four starts this season. He's coming

