Oakland A’s Acquire LHP Mike Minor
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2m
Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that the Oakland A's have acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers for two players to be named later.Minor, 32, is in the final year of his deal
Luis Guillorme has a 12-game on-base streak now after his opposite field single in the 4th. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets and Red Sox would have to "bridge a pretty big gap" to make a Christian Vazquez trade happen, per @martinonyc https://t.co/H30v5OB1hhTV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom, 92mph Back Foot Slider (low home plate view).Misc
It's trade deadline day, but there is also baseball being played and Amed Rosario just drew his first walk of the season -- in his 101st plate appearance. He now has 25 strikeouts and one walk. https://t.co/7IG7lAbbJzBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom, 99mph Fastball and 92mph Changeup, OverlayMisc
RT @DCRonESPN: DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg: The Yankees barely beat the Mets. Are they a championship caliber team? https://t.co/4V1JNwrZkp @HDumpty39 @ChrisCarlin https://t.co/fladSHi4dSTV / Radio Network
