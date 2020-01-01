New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Trevor Rogers vs Jacob deGrom (8/31/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 31 Aug
If you had to ask for a tonic for three-straight-gut-punch losses, it would be difficult to come up with a better answer than Jacob deGrom in a day game against a team with a below-average offense.
Tweets
-
**evergreen tweet** i, too, do not understand what the mets are doing or why they're doing it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wednesday’s SAVAGES IN THE BOX is up now 🔥Chapman pissed off the #Rays 🚨Are his teammates in the line of fire? ⚾️Oh yeah. They won too. https://t.co/fy2F7vCOKS Subscribe to CARLIN on any podcast platform. I’ll buy you a beer, whenever we actually meet.TV / Radio Personality
-
Updated New York Mets roster/depth chart: •C Robinson Chirinos, 1B/3B Todd Frazier, RP Miguel Castro added to roster. •C Ali Sanchez, SP Ariel Jurado, RP Franklyn Kilome optioned. https://t.co/BorQq0xr0G Frazier is batting 4th/playing 3B on Wednesday (vs LHP). #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On a day Todd Frazier and his .380 SLG bats cleanup, the #Mets have removed a functional David Peterson from a dysfunctional rotation. Because weird is the way it has to be.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I mean, David Peterson is their 2nd best starter in a rotation that TBA starts 3 out of every 5 days. Not seeing the logic of doing this at all.Upcoming Mets rotation: * Thursday vs. Yankees: Robert Gsellman * Friday vs. Phillies: Rick Porcello David Peterson is available out of the bullpen today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Orioles, 4:05 PM https://t.co/qlBaxfJlKL #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets