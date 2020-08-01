Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Passan: Mets Would Move Edwin Diaz for Right Price

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

Speaking on ESPN, insider Jeff Passan said that the Mets would entertain a trade of Edwin Diaz but their valuations have not lined up with other teams."The Mets want to trade him," Passan said

