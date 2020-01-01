New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Red Sox have 'very high' asking price for catcher Christian Vazquez
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 31 Aug
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy recently brought up Vazquez when discussing the "core group of players" Boston would like to keep intact moving forward, so it's not surprising that the asking price for the 30-year-old is pretty high.
Tweets
-
The Mets’ trade deadline haul of Todd Frazier, Robinson Chirinos, and Miguel Castro have arrived and are active for today’s game. https://t.co/syFEhN34jtBlogger / Podcaster
-
First pitch for Mets-Orioles is coming up at 4:05 pm ET. Tune in @wcbs880, @SNYtv, or WQBU 92.7 FM en Espanol if you are so inclined.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @JonRothstein: Palpable Buzz about the Big Ten entering next season, but there's a team getting ZERO attention that returns seven of its top eight scorers from a 20-win squad and adds a top-50 recruit. Who is it? Rutgers.TV / Radio Personality
-
Nothing like your first Major League homer. For every Mets home run, @Citi will donate $2,000 to @nokidhungry. ➡️ https://t.co/zjMFPp7mc3TV / Radio Network
-
Number of games #Mets starters went no more than 4.0 IP over 162 games in 2019: 19 Number of games Mets starters went no more than 4.0 IP in 36 games in 2020: 13 @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier bats cleanup in his return to the Mets as they take on the Orioles. Mets Pregame starts RIGHT NOW. ⏰: 4:05 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/ITGYCAFJbeTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets