New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marlins Trade For Starling Marte, Deal Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 31 Aug
The Marlins are looking to make a run at the playoffs this year and are acquiring an All-Star to try to bolster their chances. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Miami has traded for Arizon
Tweets
-
#Mets at #Orioles, (M.Wacha vs J.Means) 4:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/aylll97BId #playballMisc
-
RT @lindseyadler: Aaron Boone and Kevin Cash will serve their suspensions tonight. In the final game of the season series of the division race.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Guillorme in 2019: 28.6% Hard hit rate 12.2% Soft hit rate 19.6% Line drive rate Luis Guillorme in 2020: 50.0% Hard hit rate 6.7% Soft hit rate 36.7% Line drive rate @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
BVW and Jeff Wilpon trading prospects for replacement level veterans at the trade deadline and then demoting better, younger players:Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gametime! Let’s go Wacha, and let’s go #Mets! Let’s get the bats going and turn this thing around #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets