New York Mets

Double G Sports
You Know I’m Right, Episode 35: Tom Seaver, NHL, Aroldis Chapman, Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 11s

On the 35th episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese are joined by Jackie Daly to discuss: Tom Seaver’s legacy Aroldis Chapman being out of control against the Tampa Bay Rays Mariah Carey writing songs about Derek Jeter The 2020...

