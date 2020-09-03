Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Adam Sandler joins chorus of celebrities honoring Tom Seaver

by: Peter Botte New York Post 3m

Tom Seaver’s reach extends even to celebrity sports fans. Adam Sandler sent out a personalized tribute to Tom Terrific after it was learned the Mets icon died Monday of complications from Lewy body

