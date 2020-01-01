Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
55246844_thumbnail

Watch: Mets honor legend Tom Seaver before game vs. Yankees

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 7m

The New York Mets honored legendary pitcher Tom Seaver before the club's Thursday afternoon game versus the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Seaver, a

Tweets