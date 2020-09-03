New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets pre-game Tom Seaver tributes
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10s
A moment of silence for The Franchise. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/OoQ9cfu63i — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020 The Mets did a nice job. SNY did a nice job with their packages. The Mets will debut a patch this weekend.
Tweets
-
One more Seaver story: In advance of the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field, @NYNJHarper and I talked to the boldface names of Mets pitching about their ASG experiences. Seaver was one of mine, so I called the indispensable @Jay_HorwitzPR to get in touch. (more)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JoceyTor: Guys, I know that some of you might be upset that not all the players are wearing 41. As someone who works in the apparel industry, the turnaround to produce jersey’s within hours is near impossible....Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' dirty knees honor Seaver's classic delivery https://t.co/uYnrtViDLa #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
I’m all for Tom Seaver tributes except for one. I don’t want this game to end 4-1.Blogger / Podcaster
-
- https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: This is what Tom Seaver meant to Mets fans. https://t.co/QC1vbYr2soBlogger / Podcaster
-
First, if you're not already following Vin Scully, get on that. And second, this is pretty damn high—and well-deserved—praise.Tom Seaver was the best RH pitcher I ever saw. RIP Tom Terrific. https://t.co/TzVmEGlIqFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets