New York Mets

ESPN
Mets' dirty knees honor Seaver's classic delivery

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN 2m

Every member of the Mets had dirt covering their right knees prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, a nod to Tom Seaver's drop and drive delivery. Seaver died Monday at age 75.

