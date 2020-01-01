New York Mets
Report: Alex Rodriguez fuming, thinks Mets sale was rigged
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1m
Alex Rodriguez reportedly is fuming over the sale of the New York Mets and thinks it was rigged for Steve Cohen.
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Staff7998: The Mets are the first team in Major League Baseball history to hit a walk off home run against the same team in both the home and away stadiums in the course of one season.TV / Radio Personality
Everyone crushing Carrabis here and of course Kershaw has been better per inning but Verlander has 700 more career innings. That matters. It’s a pretty defensible take.@PrimeKershaw @editti22 Verlander has him beat in WAR, strikeouts, wins, they'd be even in Cy Young awards if they didn't **** up the 2016 voting, so no. it's Verlander.Blogger / Podcaster
It’s been a while since I’ve had to say this but please don’t RT the Ghislaine Maxwell defender into my TL.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @LindaSurovich: So many JD Davis face 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/sAcuuzmacO https://t.co/p3biSAVXOyBlogger / Podcaster
'Not good baseball': Mets unhappy with Billy Hamilton's ill-advised steal https://t.co/5c1R2P7KKmBlogger / Podcaster
