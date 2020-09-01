Everyone crushing Carrabis here and of course Kershaw has been better per inning but Verlander has 700 more career innings. That matters. It’s a pretty defensible take.

Jared Carrabis PrimeKershaw @ editti22 Verlander has him beat in WAR, strikeouts, wins, they'd be even in Cy Young awards if they didn't **** up the 2016 voting, so no. it's Verlander.