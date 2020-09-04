Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55256793_thumbnail

Aaron Boone has a Tom Seaver moped story: Scar to remember

by: George A. King III New York Post 22s

So many people have memories of Tom Seaver stashed in their heads and Aaron Boone is a member of that universe. Neverheless, Boone has a physical reminder of the Hall of Fame pitcher, Greatest Met

Tweets