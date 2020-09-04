New York Mets
Phillies vs. Mets prediction: Bet on Jake Arrieta rebound
by: Stitches — New York Post 51s
U.S. Open started this week amid COVID concerns. If you’re feeling the urge to play this weekend, “DON’T TOUCH OTHER PEOPLE’S BALLS!” The Phillies have woken from their early season slumber
For those that remember an old show called "The Baseball Bunch", and even for those that don't, take a look back at Tom Seaver's appearance on the show. (And keep watching for an appearance from @tugmcgraw https://t.co/8IlIx3GiQPBlogger / Podcaster
"You said chocolate milk and squats? I've been doing it" Matt Joyce picks up Pete Alonso's workout routine to hit dingers in the latest look at Pete mic'd up 😂 (Catch the full episode on @MLB's YouTube) https://t.co/mia1omSXYMTV / Radio Network
RT @MikeVacc: Column: it was a bizarre, zany, rainy path but somehow the #Mets found the perfect way to pay tribute to Tom Seaver. And it was amazin’. https://t.co/bDQmh2TOt9Blogger / Podcaster
Phillies vs. Mets prediction: Bet on Jake Arrieta rebound https://t.co/X3tg29RRHIBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil in August: Avg. Exit Velo: 85.0 mph Hard Hit%: 29.1% Swing & Miss%: 18.5% Chase%: 34.2% Jeff McNeil in September: Avg. Exit Velo: 91.5 mph Hard Hit%: 38.5% Swing & Miss%: 12.0% Chase%: 4.3% @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Well, it's not his leg, but.....Prior to Game 1 of tonight’s doubleheader, the Yankees placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL with a right elbow bone spur & placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day IL (retro to 9/2) with a medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the ILTV / Radio Personality
