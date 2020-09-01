Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55280279_thumbnail

Arrieta, Strong Defense, Stifle Mets in 5-3 Loss to Phillies

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets (17-22) opened up their home series against the Philadelphia Phillies (19-15) with a loss on Friday night, as Rick Porcello and the Mets’ bullpen could not control the hot Philly bats.

Tweets