Royals Reporter takes a look at Matt Harvey’s numbers. They are bad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Royals Reporter must not have read Mets Police these last several years, but did a great job with the below! It’s hard to find any bright spots in any of Harvey’s appearances with the Royals thus far in 2020. Not only is he posting a 15.43 ERA, but...
