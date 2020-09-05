Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
55292661_thumbnail

Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday lineup vs. New York Mets

by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 48s

Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.40) will start for the Phillies, while Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.12) will take the hill for the Mets.

Tweets