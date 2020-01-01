Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Lugo emerging as much-needed starter

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

Seth Lugo is a starting pitcher now. What’s more, he may be the second-best one the Mets have. Lugo fired five effective innings Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Phillies at Citi Field, stretching out to 81 pitches in a process that should be complete...

