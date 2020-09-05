Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Lugo Lifts Mets Over Phillies; Harper Erupts After Ejection

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

In his third start since moving out of the bullpen, Lugo (2-2) pitched five innings of one-run ball and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

