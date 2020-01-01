Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
24549384_thumbnail

Bryce Harper ejected as Phillies fall to Mets, 5-1

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

The Philadelphia Phillies failed to score after a Rhys Hoskins first-inning home run and lost to the New York Mets, 5-1. Bryce Harper was ejected from the game for arguing a fair-or-foul call.

Tweets