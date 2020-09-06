Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Extra
55304193_thumbnail

Lugo Looks Sharp As The Mets Beat The Phils By Rich Coutinho Met Beat reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 6m

When injuries and opt outs piled up forcing Met starting pitchers to the sidelines I wondered out loud on this site why Luis Rojas was resisting going to Seth Lugo. I know […]

Tweets