Inside story from broadcaster who called Tom Seaver’s 300th win
by: Spencer Ross — New York Post 2m
Former Yankees broadcaster Spencer Ross was in the booth for Tom Seaver’s 300th career win, facing the Yankees while with the White Sox. As told to Post columnist Mike Vaccaro. I know I was a
