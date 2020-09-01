New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Pair Of Aces Set To Duel In Game Three
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 4m
Good Morning, Mets fans!Jacob deGrom (2-1, 1.76 ERA) takes the mound later today against RHP Aaron Nola (4-2, 2.45 ERA) for the third game in the Phillies series. The Mets finally clinched t
RT @Buster_ESPN: Talked to Alex Rodriquez this morning as part of our production prep for Sunday Night, and asked about Mets' sale. He's not fuming -- he's disappointed his group didn't prevail, but is glad he was involved in the bidding for the Mets and respects the Wilpons and the process.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Morning Briefing: Pair Of Aces Set To Duel In Game Three https://t.co/uPq3tge7zv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' David Peterson set to return to rotation vs. Phillies https://t.co/FMtnn8ukcWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DannyT21: ZOOM presser: I asked #Mets starter Seth Lugo (2-2) to share his thoughts on pitching to @robinson28ch for the first time in tonight’s 5-1 win against the Phillies. https://t.co/eubioJrSgGBlogger / Podcaster
