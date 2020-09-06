New York Mets
Mets moving David Peterson back to the rotation after curious decision
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
David Peterson belongs in the New York Mets rotation. The decision to put him back in is the right one. It’s amazing that we’re sitting here in early S...
-
Syracuse Mets seem to think they won something https://t.co/Wfl6TtWQ8ABlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 1983, Ron Darling made his major league debut. Darling's line: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO He also recorded his first major league hit (a single to left in the 5th). @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Simply a masterpiece! 🎨🖌️Official Team Account
-
#OTD in 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig's hallowed record. I had the privilege of interviewing the Hall of Famer for @Metsmerized back in '18. @CalRipkenJr @RipkenBaseball @Orioles @baseballhall #Orioles https://t.co/8HAsFWGJO3Blogger / Podcaster
-
LOL As a former Navy sailor, I find this particularly funny. 😄 https://t.co/IxBLg0juHUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nickschiavo: @Mediagoon I got one in the mail from the mets the other day im assuming as a sth gift... funny theres an ad inside with kershaw on itBlogger / Podcaster
