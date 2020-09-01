New York Mets
David Peterson Will Rejoin Rotation on Monday to Face Phils
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 3m
As per Mike Puma of the New York Post, left-hander David Peterson will make his return to the Mets' disjointed rotation in Monday's afternoon matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.Peterson
