Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54740657_thumbnail

David Peterson Will Rejoin Rotation on Monday to Face Phils

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 3m

As per Mike Puma of the New York Post, left-hander David Peterson will make his return to the Mets' disjointed rotation in Monday's afternoon matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.Peterson

Tweets