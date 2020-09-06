Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
55310520_thumbnail

New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Sunday afternoon lineups

by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 4m

Aaron Nola (4-2, 2.45) will start for the Phillies, while Jacob deGrom (2-1, 1.76) will take the hill for the Mets.

Tweets