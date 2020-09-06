Shame that NYC isn’t safe for people to enjoy this nice tribute. It’s a tree in the forest where nobody hears it. Better off doing this on Long Island where people will see it.

Mets Rewind #LGM https://t.co/hLuBAcrvDm New York — the greatest and largest metropolitan city in the country — honors a legend. The photo doesn’t do it justice. It. Is. Breathtaking. #TomSeaver