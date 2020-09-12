Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55316620_thumbnail

12 K’s from deGrom, 5 Homers Carry Mets to 14-1 Rout of Phils

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 35s

The New York Mets picked up their second win in a row against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday beating them by a score of 14-1 (Box Score).Pitching Jacob deGrom dazzled on the mound pi

Tweets