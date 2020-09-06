New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Hot Hand Stays Hot, The Cold Hand Heats Up, And deGrom Gives Up A Rouge
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48s
The big “controversy” in Mets land these days is Amed Rosario sitting for an extended stretch of time, as Andres Gimenez started his third straight game at shortstop today. For me, it w…
Tweets
-
A tremendous player and guy. I first got to see Brock play as a Cub vs. the Mets at the Polo Grounds in 1963 as a kid. Then came the infamous Ernie Broglio trade. Without Seaver and Brock the Coop will never be the same. @Sportico @baseballhallCardinals legend Lou Brock dies Sunday afternoon at 81 https://t.co/EPyIuIC0FABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Rest in peace to the great...Blogger / Podcaster
-
All I can think of is how Keith Hernandez is going to be devastated. #RIPLouBrock https://t.co/qnYza1Kox2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrianWright86: @Metstradamus @NYCSchools You made the right choiceBlogger / Podcaster
-
So ridiculousJoe West ejected Nationals GM Mike Rizzo for not wearing a mask...in a suite...by himself https://t.co/41cKQfYxetBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom pitches clocked at 99.0+ mph from 2014-2019: 51 Jacob deGrom pitches clocked at 99.0+ mph in 2020: 116 @PitchingNinja @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets