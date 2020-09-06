Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
68afb04a-7798-400f-b88d-f0b043ce9c77-ap20250658657448

Pete Alonso's two homers among five from Mets in 14-1 thrashing of Phillies

by: Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com North Jersey 7s

Pete Alonso's two home runs were among five from New York Mets' batters on the day in a 14-1 rout over Philadelphia.

Tweets