Pete Alonso homers twice, Jacob deGrom strikes out 12 in Mets 14-1 dismantling of Phillies

FOX Sports

The New York Mets dominated both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon. Starter Jacob deGrom struck out 12 batters through seven innings. Pete Alonso hit two home runs as the Mets crushed the Philadelphia Phillies, 14-1.

