Mets Make It 4 Wins In Last 5, Give DeGrom Plenty To Work With In 14-1 Destruction Of Phillies

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings and the New York Mets poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a 14-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

