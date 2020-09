RT @ JAGD94 : @ Metstradamus My first ever Mets game in 1970 Mets Reds doubleheader! My dads friend Sal all 5 feet 1 of him yelled ROSIE ROSIE we were 4 rows behind Mets dugout. Petie was actually looking back at us like WTF. Sal continued that all day! Honestly Rose did not have a great day at bat LOL