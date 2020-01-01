New York Mets
Lives of Brock, Seaver linked even at the end
by: Manny Randhawa — MLB: Mets 2m
The baseball universe lost two of its greatest stars this week, with Hall of Famers Tom Seaver and Lou Brock passing away within six days of each other. Both men were beloved for not only their legendary performances on the diamond, but also their...
