New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom honors Tom Seaver in chase for third Cy Young
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 34s
What do you make of the fact that, in Jacob deGrom’s first start following the death of Tom Seaver, his ERA wound up at 1.69? Even if you’re not the spiritual type, you must concede the obvious:
Tweets
-
RT @CoachMcCartan: :: checks chart :: Yep. Still the best pitcher in NY (and the league) and its not even close. https://t.co/A3uNnTCE6yBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SweetAl: @RobOtey @laurasgoldman @Metstradamus It could be b.s. but I don’t really know how much about John Henry’s cash flow situation. He’s a billionaire but in some pretty high risk businesses in light of the pandemic. He’s never flinched at spending a ton so if he wants to get under the luxury tax this year, so be it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra as Mets beat the Phils as Jacob deGrom-sports best pitcher has a dominating day: https://t.co/kvu7XQ8DCbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom honors Tom Seaver in chase for third Cy Young https://t.co/W1SgxEILJmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 😴😴😴Blogger / Podcaster
-
Stunning to see Yanks in this steep slide; could they actually miss the expanded playoffs? With Dom Smith leading an offense finally getting clutch hits, can the Mets make a run? Discussing on SNY Geico SportsNite at 11. @AnthonyMcCarron @mariacmarino @CWilliamson44Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets